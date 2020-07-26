IAF writes to censor board over 'negative portrayal' in 'Gunjan Saxena'
The Indian Air Force has written to the Central Board of Film Certification complaining against its 'undue negative portrayal' in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.
The letter states that as per the initial understanding, Dharma Productions had agreed to represent Indian Air Force with authenticity and make all efforts to ensure that the film helps to inspire the next generation of IAF officers.
The IAF now alleges that some dialogues in the trailer seem to portray the IAF in a 'negative light'.
The story of the Dharma Productions movie is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot who was part of the 1999 Kargil war.
The letter also states that IAF as a service has always ensured the organisation is gender neutral and provided equal opportunities to male and women personnel.
IAF has also provided a summary of all the scenes and dialogues that it considers objectionable and an incorrect presentation of the gender bias.
Watch the full video for all the details on the story.
As Independence Day nears, security in the national capital has been strengthened. "Teams have been deployed in different areas to ensure law and order. Security has also been tightened keeping in view the incident that took place in Beirut," said Delhi Police. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations have been kept minimal in view of surging COVID cases in the country. 15 August will be marked by musical performances by Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.
Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, this biographical film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena — the first Indian female air-force pilot in combat, and the first and only woman to be part of the Kargil War in 1999. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles as Gunjan's father and brother respectively. The films shows Gunjan's journey of realizing her dream of becoming a pilot and upon reaching the IAF flying base, how she beats patriarchal mindset, deals with gender bias, proves her physical strength and tales a test at every step. The music of the film is quite a package and there's a song for every situation. Even as the film looks a bit rushed at times, there's rarely a dull moment in this inspiring tale. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will stream on Netflix starting August 12.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:28Published
Delhi police stepped up security in and around the capital ahead of the Independence day celebration on August 15. Police were seen checking vehicles in the India gate and Connaught place region. Similar checks are also underway in other regions of the capital. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gave a musical performance at the North Block. The Defence Ministry has said that the Independence Day event will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force. 'These performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives,' said the Ministry of Defence in a press statement. Military and Police Bands will also perform in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12. The final performance of the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran, it stated. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28Published
Tributes poured in for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also remembered Swaraj on her death anniversary. A prayer meet - Sushmanjali - was organised for the former external affairs minister. Swaraj's daughter Bansuri along with others virtually came together to pay tribute. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, actor Kangana Ranaut, directors Subhash Ghai, Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Anup Jalota, music composer Kuldeep Singh attended the webinar among others. Sushma Swaraj died on August 6 last year following a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. Swaraj was Information and Broadcasting minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt in 1996. She got Cabinet portfolio again after Vajpayee led BJP to power in 1998. Swaraj was the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. She was also the chief minister of Delhi in 1998. Swaraj was external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019 in previous Modi government. She played a key role in BJP's emergence in the late 1990s.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:21Published
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out taking necessary precautions and wearing masks. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted. Varun and Kiara were seen together at the old Dharma Productions office. Aditya was seen at R Balki’s office while Riddhima was seen stepping out of a salon. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:22Published
A Bihar police team visiting Mumbai over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput commented on the charges levelled against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar police has gotten involved in the case after a complaint was filed by Sushant's father, KK Singh, against Rhea, accusing her of conspiring to seize the late actor's assets and putting him under mental stress. The probe team said that it's keeping a 'watch' on Rhea. They also visited the residence of film director Rumi Jaffery. Bihar police also denied that Mumbai police, which was the first to start probing the death, were trying to hinder their investigation. Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey, Director General of Police, Bihar, rejected calls for handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. He said that the police force was confident of investigating the case, but if Sushant's family wanted, it could seek a CBI probe. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Although the cause is considered suicide, Mumbai police is probing the incident and has recorded the statements over around 40 people, including Rhea and other Bollywood personalities like film-maker Mahesh Bhatta and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15Published
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will be investigated only by Mumbai Police. Deshmukh said the case won’t be transferred to the CBI. This comes after Sushant’s father KK Singh levelled several allegations against Rhea. Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and her family. Patna Police informed that the preliminary investigation has begun. Rhea Chakraborty is also consulting her lawyers. Rhea’s lawyer was seen leaving her house on July 28. Meanwhile, the police have recorded statements of over 40 people. Dharma Productions CEO recorded his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on 28 July. Apoorva Mehta was questioned at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station. On June 18, Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement in the case. Rhea also demanded a probe by the CBI into his suicide. She requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an inquiry. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found hanging in his flat. Sushant is suspected to have committed suicide at his Mumbai home. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published
As the nation is observing the 21st anniversary of India's victory in Kargil war, Captain Vikram Batra's father GL Batra commented over current events happening in eastern Ladakh at Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China's incursion. While remembering the Kargil war victory and his son's selfless service to nation, GL Batra said, "We should not tolerate the Chinese incursions into Indian territories' Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour on August 15,1999. Father of Saurabh Kalia, who received the mutilated body of his son, NK Kalia saluted all the soldiers protecting the nation's boundary devotedly. Captain Kalia was newly commissioned into the Indian Army and was 22-year-old then.The Kargil war was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place in 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir.
On 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army released a video showcasing indomitable valour and sacrifice of soldiers. The video tells the 'Shorya' of soldiers, who had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.