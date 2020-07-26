IAF writes to censor board over 'negative portrayal' in 'Gunjan Saxena'

The Indian Air Force has written to the Central Board of Film Certification complaining against its 'undue negative portrayal' in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

The letter states that as per the initial understanding, Dharma Productions had agreed to represent Indian Air Force with authenticity and make all efforts to ensure that the film helps to inspire the next generation of IAF officers.

The IAF now alleges that some dialogues in the trailer seem to portray the IAF in a 'negative light'.

The story of the Dharma Productions movie is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot who was part of the 1999 Kargil war.

The letter also states that IAF as a service has always ensured the organisation is gender neutral and provided equal opportunities to male and women personnel.

IAF has also provided a summary of all the scenes and dialogues that it considers objectionable and an incorrect presentation of the gender bias.

