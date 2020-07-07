Lewis Capaldi won't release new music in 2020
Lewis Capaldi has joked that the reason fans won't expect any new tunes from him for the rest of the year is because he doesn't want people to be any more sadder.
Lewis Capaldi rakes in whopping £1.6M from touringLewis Capaldi had a fruitful 2019 as his he earned a whopping £1.6 million from touring alone in the last financial year.
JLS working on first new music in seven yearsJLS working on first new music in seven years The 'Beat Again' hitmakers have been in the studio with a number of songwriters and producers, including Lewis Capaldi's collaborator LostBoy - who he..
Lewis Capaldi nimmt sein neues Album in diesem Monat aufDer Musiker wird sein neues Album in diesem Monat aufnehmen. Der Popstar ist bereit dazu, an dem Nachfolger zu seiner erfolgreichen Platte zu arbeiten.