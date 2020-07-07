Lewis Capaldi won't release new music in 2020

Lewis Capaldi has joked that the reason fans won't expect any new tunes from him for the rest of the year is because he doesn't want people to be any more sadder.



Related videos from verified sources Lewis Capaldi rakes in whopping £1.6M from touring



Lewis Capaldi had a fruitful 2019 as his he earned a whopping £1.6 million from touring alone in the last financial year. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago JLS working on first new music in seven years



JLS working on first new music in seven years The 'Beat Again' hitmakers have been in the studio with a number of songwriters and producers, including Lewis Capaldi's collaborator LostBoy - who he.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:11 Published on July 10, 2020 Lewis Capaldi nimmt sein neues Album in diesem Monat auf



Der Musiker wird sein neues Album in diesem Monat aufnehmen. Der Popstar ist bereit dazu, an dem Nachfolger zu seiner erfolgreichen Platte zu arbeiten. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:36 Published on July 7, 2020