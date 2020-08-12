Global  
 

3D printed eyewear for healthcare workers

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Seeing a need for protective eyewear for doctors and nurses on the frontlines, Fitz Frames, a 3D-printed eyewear company switched gears and stepped up to help.

"At this time, protection is paramount," said Los Angeles-based ophthalmologist Vicki Chan, M.D.

"They were able to take their technology and then custom fit goggles." Fitz Frames, which specializes in custom-fitted glasses for kids, created a line of frames they called Fitz Protect, designed for enhanced safety in the fight against COVID-19."We have an app that scans your face.

You do a virtual try-on, and then we take your measurements," said Schlumberger.

"Then we 3D print custom glasses that fit just your face." The company also donates frame...

