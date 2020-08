Syd Jerome Menswear Has Been Burglarized Or Looted 4 Times Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:36s - Published 20 minutes ago Syd Jerome Menswear Has Been Burglarized Or Looted 4 Times The windows at the Syd Jerome menswear had to be boarded up yet again after the rash of looting early Monday morning – and for employees, boarded-up windows have almost become routine now. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this