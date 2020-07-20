Global  
 

After 24 Years, Murder Suspect Foils Cops--For Eternity

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
A 24-year-old cold case heated up in Arkansas last week.

But Newser reports the case ended explosively.

Newser reports Alaska State Police were confident they'd found their man when they arrived at the home of 66-year-old Steve Branch.

Branch was suspected of raping and killing Jessica Baggen after her 17th birthday party in Sitka, Alaska, in 1996.

Newser reports Branch refused to provide a DNA sample, so authorities left to get a warrant.

Thirty minutes later, Branch fatally shot himself.

DNA from Branch's body was taken and was found to match a DNA sample taken from Baggen's body.

