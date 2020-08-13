Lightning lights up the skies above Gloucestershire, UK
Lightning lights up the skies above Gloucestershire, UK
After several days of hot and humid weather, lightning, accompanied by thunder, illuminated the skies about Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire on Wednesday night.
(August 12)