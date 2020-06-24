Broadway's 'Diana' musical will hit Netflix first

Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications



Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who publicly battled COVID-19 has died. His wife, Amanda Kloots shared the news on her official Instagram page saying; "God has another angel in heaven now". Kloots posted; "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family". Kloots has been regularly updating her social media accounts with news of her husband's health. Cordero battled COVID-19 for 95 days and had a leg amputated due to complications.

