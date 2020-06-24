Broadway's 'Diana' musical will hit Netflix first

Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher and Liza Koshy talk about making their new dance movie 'Work It' on Netflix. Plus, Sabrina and Jordan open up about saying goodbye to their respective roles on Broadway.
Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who publicly battled COVID-19 has died. His wife, Amanda Kloots shared the news on her official Instagram page saying; "God has another angel in heaven now". Kloots posted; "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family". Kloots has been regularly updating her social media accounts with news of her husband's health. Cordero battled COVID-19 for 95 days and had a leg amputated due to complications.
This stunning footage shows a daredevil urban explorer scale a building to stand on a giant star in a scene reminiscent of the broadway hit musical and Disney blockbuster 'Hamilton'. Yaro Pancenko, 18,..