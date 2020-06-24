Global  
 

Broadway's "Diana" musical will hit Netflix first

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Broadway's 'Diana' musical will hit Netflix first

Broadway's "Diana" musical will hit Netflix first

A new musical about Britain's Princess Diana will air on Netflix in early 2021 before it debuts on Broadway, producers announced on Wednesday.

Gloria Tso has more.

