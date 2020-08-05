Wall of smoke billows from Lake fire in California

A massive blaze, now dubbed "Lake fire," erupted near Lake Hughes, California in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday (August 12), destroying 10,000 acres of land and prompting evacuations.

Footage filmed by @EmilySandifer on August 12 shows a wall of smoke billowing from the fire.

Further footage filmed by @ValleyFireScan shows a plane dropping fire retardant.