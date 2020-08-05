Students in Sunderland receive A-level results

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:40s - Published
A-level students in Sunderland received their exam grades on Thursday morning.

Exam boards have downgraded nearly 40% of school leavers’ grades in England according to Ofqual whilst UCAS figures show that the total number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has risen with 358,860 taking up places so far, up 2.9% on the same point last year.

Report by Jonesia.

