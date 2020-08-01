Australian Shepherd performs array of mind-blowing tricks
Morty is 4 years old and loves to train tricks with his owner.
In this video they show off some of the most impressive ones.
The first one is called a footstall and Morty is doing a "sit pretty" on top of it.
Next one is a "sit pretty" on his owner's back and last but not least, Morty jumps into his owner's arms and performs a trustfall down a table.
