8 a.m. COVID-19 update

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT YEAR AND NEW NUMBERS FROMTHE CASEY MATT.SURE, THE CORONAVIRUS SPREAD 522NEW CASES WERE JUST REPORTED INTHE NINE COUNTY KANSAS CITY AREAJOHNSON COUNTY.KANSAS HAS NOW TOPPED THE SIXTHOUSAND MARK AND TOTAL CASESWYANDOTTE COUNTY’S UP OVE 5,000EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY HAS MORETHAN FOUR THOUSAND TOTAL CASESTHE PANDEMIC BEGAN.WELL, WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TOSEND KIDS BACK TO SCHOOL?THERE ARE GROWING CONCERNS,ESPECIALLY AS WE WATCH CASENUMBERS RISE, BUT THIS MORNING,KANSAS GOVERNOR LAURA KELLY WILLTALK DIRECTLY WITH TEACHERS TOHEAR WHAT THEY THINK IS BEST.GIVE ME SOME ISLANDS THAT EVANS.IS IT SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH HIGHSCHOOL HEAD OF THIS VIRTUALMEETING.HERE ARE THE SHAWNEE MISSIONSCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS WON’TBE RETURNING TO CLASS THIS MONTHAT ALL.INSTEAD.THEY’LL BE GOING BACK TO SCHOOLAFTER LABOR DAY LIKE MANY OTHERDISTRICTS IN OUR AREA BUT ASSCHOOL DISTRICTS CONTINUE TOROLL OUT THEIR PLANS ACROS THESTATE OF KANSAS GOVERNOR.LURE, KELLY WANTS TO HEARPDIRECTL FROM THE TEACHERS THATWILL BE IN THE CLASSROOM FORTHIS UPCOMING 2020 2021 SCHOOLYEAR A VIRTUAL CONFERENCE CALLWILL TAKE PLACE AT 9:30 THISMORNING WITH GOVERNOR KELLY ANDTEACHERS FROM ACROSS THE STATEOF KANSAS TO TALK ABOUTREOPENING PLANS ALL ACROSS THESTATE THE GOVERNOR AND TEACHERSWILL ALSO BE JOINED BY STATESENATOR AND FORMER PTA PRESIDENTDINAH SYKES WHO REPRESENTS PARTSOF JOHNSON.HONEY, THIS IS NOW THE SECONDTIME GOVERNOR KELLY HAS MET WITHTEACHERS ACROSS THE STATE THISSUMMER.SHE HELD A VIRTUAL DISCUSSION INJUNE TO FOCUS ON WAYS TO IMPROVEACCESS TO VIRTUAL DISTANCELEARNING IN THE STATE WHILE MUCHOF MUCH OF TODAY’S CONVERSATIONWILL BE FOCUSED DIRECTLY ONREOPENING PLANS REOPENINGGUIDELINES.THIS IS ALSO AN OPEN FORUM FORTEACHERS ACROSS THE STATE TOSHARE THEIR IDEAS TO VOICE THEIRCONCERNS TO TALK ABOUT WHAT THEBEST PRACTICES WILL BE WHEN ITCOMES TO GETTING IT’S BACK INTOTHE CLASSROOM BACK INTO THATLEARNING ENVIRONMENT FOR THISUPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR IN OVERLANDPARK MAT EVANS KMBC 9 NEWS.THANKS SO MUCH WILL THE GROUP OFPARENTS IN THE LEES SUMMITSCHOOL DISTRICT WANT SCHOOLS TOREOPEN WITH IN-PERSON CLASSES ASOF NOW THE DISTRICT PLANS TOSTART SCHOOL ON SEPTEMBER 8THWITH FULLY ONLINE LEARNING MORETHAN 1,000 PARENTS SIGNED A-PETITION THAT WAS MAKING THEROUNDS ON FACEBOOK ASKING YOU ATLEAST HAVE THE OPTION OF INPERSON LEARNING.WE TALKED TO A DAD WHO SAYS HE’SWORRIED CHILD’S MENTAL HEALTHLONGER KIDS STAY HOME.MY THINK THE THE EFFECTS OFCONTINUED ISOLATION FROM SCHOOLFROM THEIR PEERS THE MENTALEFFECTS OF THAT AS WELL AS THEOTHER HEALTH EFFECTS OUT WAY ORSHOULD AT LEAST BE CONSIDEREDWITH THE COVID RISKS.WELL DISTRICT PLANS TO MAKE AFINAL DECISION ON THE REOPENINGPLAN, AUGUST 25TH, BUT THEY SAYUNLESS THERE’S A LARGE SHIFT INTHE COMMUNITY SPREAD.THEY’RE STICKING WITH THEVIRTUAL PLAN.AND FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROWOAK PARK HIGH SCHOOL IS HOLDINGA SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE COURSETHIS YEAR’S EVENTS A LITTLEDIFFERENT BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC SCHOOLS COLLECTINGBACKPACKS FILLED WITH SCHOOLSUPPLIES FOR ELEMENTARY STUDENTSEVERY WEEK DAY.YOU CAN DROP OFF SUPPLIES AT THEHIGH SCHOOL’S MAIN OFFICE FROM8:00 TO 3:00.THERE’S ALSO A CONTACT LISTDROP-OFF POINT SET UP IN THESCHOOLS FOR YOU A THE SCHOOLSUPPLY DRIVE RUNS UNTIL AUGUST28TH, AND WE’RE LEARNING MOREABOUT HOW JACKSON COUNTY ISSPENDING ITS MONEY FROM THEFEDERAL CARRIERS ACT COUNTY SAYSIT QUITE A BIT OF THE 81 MILLIONDOLLARS IS ALREADY BEING USED ITKIND OF JUST APPROVED THE PLANTO USE MONEY TO BUY VENTILATORSA HIGHER CONTACT TRACERS AND PAYFOR DRIVE UP TESTING CENTERS TOFIGHT THE PANDEMIC OTHER MONIESBEING DISTRIBUTED TO INDIVIDUALWITHIN THE COUNTY.LOCAL DOCTORS STILL NEED YOURHELP TESTING A POSSIBLE COVID-19VACCINE THE UNIVERSITY OF KANSASHEALTH SYSTEMS TEAMING U WITHCHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL SOME1,500 VOLUNTEERS IN KANSAS ANDMISSOURI WILL BE SELECTED FOR ATRIAL OF A VACCINE DEVELOPED BYSCIENTIST AT OXFORD UNIVERSITYDOCTORS SAY IT USES PART OF AVIRUS FROM A CHIMPANZEE TO TRYAND FIGHT COVID-19.WELL WE ARE DOING AS USING ANADENOVIRUS WHICH IS A VIRUS THATCAUSES THE COMMON COLD AND THISVIRUS BASICALLY IMAGINE IT AS ANAMAZON BOX AND IT’S FULL OF ALLTHE STUFF THAT YOU ORDERED ANDTHERE’S A BOX OUTSIDE.SO THE STUFF INSIDE OF THE BOXIS WHAT CAUSES DECEASE IT’S WHATATTACKS YOU AND WHAT MAKES YOUGET SICK.WHAT WERE USING IS ONL THE BOXTHE ADENOVIRUS CAPSULE ONLY TODELIVER WHAT WE WANT YOU TODEVELOP AN IMMUNITY AGAINSTDOCTORS ANTICIPATE THE VACCINEWILL BE SHIPPED TO OUR AREA ANDTHE NEXT WEEK.TUBE BE SELECTED.YOU HAVE TO BE AT A HIGHER RISKOF GETTING THE VIRUS.THE SENATE FOR TRIAL I GO TOCORONAVIRUS PREVENTIONNETWORK.ORG A NEW THIS MORNING AMESSY THEATER HAS ANNOUNCED THATIT IS REOPENING FIVE AREA MOVIETHEATERS NEXT WEEK THE WARDPARKWAY IN VERY WOODS LOCATIONSIN KANSAS CITY WILL OPEN NEXTTHURSDAY WITH LOCATIONS ANDINDEPENDENCE.IT AND OLATHE ONE DAY ONLY I’LLTAKE ITS WILL BE JUST 15 CENTS.MAYBE THE SCREENS WILL BESHOWING CLASSIC FILM SINCE MOSTSTUDIOS HAVE SHELVED NEWRELEASES.MC SAYS OTHER THEATERS, IT WILLREOPEN THE REST OF ITS THEATRESIN PHASES WHEN IT COMES TO THEPANDEMIC.WE GOT ANY NEW DEVELOPMENTSCOVERED FOR YOU BOTH ON AIR ANDONLINE.WE ALSO HAVE INFORMATION TO KEEPYOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE HAD TO





