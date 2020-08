US reports highest number of deaths in single day Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:12s - Published 13 minutes ago US reports highest number of deaths in single day The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. is fast approaching 5.2 million with more than 166,000 deaths. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend APPROACHING 5- POINT-2MILLION...WITH MORE THAN -166- THOUSANDDEATHS.ALTHOUGH HOSPITALIZATIONS ANDINFECTION RATES ARE DECREASINGIN SOME PARTS OF THE U-S..NEARLY HALF THE COUNTRY ISFACING A RISING NUMBER OFDEATHS.HERE'S ABC'S REENA ROY.IN THE PAST 24 HOURS - THEUNITED STATES HAS REPORTED THENATION'S HIGHEST NUMBER OFDEATHS IN A SINGLE DAY.AS SOME MAJOR CITIES EMERGE ASPOSSIBLE NEW HOTSPOTS.SOT - DR DAVID DUBIN, DIRECTOR,POLICYLAB, CHOP "I WORRY ABOUTA PERFECT STORM." RESEARCHERSAT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OFPHILADELPHIA..WHO'S DATA ISUSED BY THE COVID TASK FORCE --SAY THAT STORM IS BREWING INCHICAGO, BOSTON, AND BALTIMORE-- PREDICTING THE VIRUS WILLHIT THEM HARD.SOT - DR DAVID DUBIN, DIRECTOR,POLICYLAB, CHOP "WE'RE JUSTSEEING SIGNIFICANT TRANSMISSIONIN ALL THREE OF THOSE CITIESHAPPENING LATE IN THE SUMMERACKNOWLEDGING THEY HAVE ONLYWEEKS LEFT BEFORE NIGHTS GETCOLDER AND TRANSMISSIONDYNAMICS MAY ACTUALLY WORSEN."THIS AS MORE AND MORE CHILDRENTEST POSITIVE ACROSS THECOUNTRY.HEALTH EXPERTS SAY 338 THOUSANDKIDS HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITHCOVID-19.(SOT MALE SPEAKER) "PLEASE --GO BY SCIENCE!" PARENTS ANDTEACHERS ON EDGE WITH THE NEWSCHOOL YEAR RIGHT AROUND THECORNER.SOME TEACHERS IN ARIZONA ANDTEXAS RESIGNING..IN FEAR OF INPERSON LEARNING.SOT: REBECCA ASHER, TEACHER"CERTAINLY WAS NOT A DECISIONTHAT CAME TO ME LIGHTLY." BUTT"I JUST DIDN'T FEEL THE SCHOOLDISTRICT HAD ADEQUATE PLANS TOKEEP BOTH STUDENTS AND TEACHERSSAFE." MEANTIME PRESIDENT TRUMPIS AGAIN CALLING FOR STUDENTSTO RETURN TOCLASSROOMS..ARGUING REMOTEEDUCATION ISN'T GOOD FOR THEIRDEVELOPMENT.TRUMP SOT "I WANT TO TAKE CAREOF TEACHERS.BUT WE CANNOT AND DEFINITELYSTOP 50 MILLION AMERICANCHILDREN FROM GOING TO SCHOOL."TAG: ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT -- THEWHITE HOUSE RELEASED GENERALRECOMMENDATIONS FOR REOPENINGSCHOOLS -- SAYING THEADMINISTRATION WILL SEND 125MILLION REUSABLE MASKS TOSCHOOLS.THOUGH THEY'RE NOT REQUIRED --FEDERAL OFFICIALS AREENCOURAGING THEM WHEN SOCIALDISTANCING ISN'T POSSIBLE.REENA ROY ABC NEWS NEW YORK.FACEBOOK IS ROLLING OUT A NEWNOTIFICATION SCREEN THAT'S