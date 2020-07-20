Sam Curran: No one sensible would doubt ‘world-class’ James Anderson

Sam Curran felt James Anderson removed any doubt about his ability to continueperforming at “world class” levels as England’s seamers left Pakistan introuble at the start of the second Test.
Rather than sweep aside criticism ofhis performance in last week’s series opener in Manchester, the most prolificpaceman in Test history admitted that he had slipped below his usual highstandards and asked for the chance to put things right at the Ageas Bowl.
Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.
Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600 wickets?” Root said.
