Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Sam Curran: No one sensible would doubt ‘world-class’ James Anderson

Sam Curran felt James Anderson removed any doubt about his ability to continueperforming at “world class” levels as England’s seamers left Pakistan introuble at the start of the second Test.

Rather than sweep aside criticism ofhis performance in last week’s series opener in Manchester, the most prolificpaceman in Test history admitted that he had slipped below his usual highstandards and asked for the chance to put things right at the Ageas Bowl.


