Study: Teen vapers more likely to get coronavirus

Their higher risk!

I spoke with pediactric specialist suzanne rastorfer she told me about one specific concern when it comes to teenagers, vaping and coronavirus.

Pkg: suzanne: "we have seen a few young people, teenagers specifically, who have been on the ventilator and have history of vaping and cigarette smoking."

Dr. rastorfer said on top of the damage vaping can do to the lungs, it's also a way some teens socialize.

Doctors worry that socializing often means a lack of social distancing.

"share vaping materials with each other, talk to each other without masks on, go to bars and drink around each other and vape, all of those things are going to essentially guarantee they get the coronavirus."

Dr. rastorfer says people who get the virus and vape will likely experience extreme shortness of breath and a bad cough.

She told me it's never a good time to vape but called the it especially dangerous now.

"i do think less people would get the coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses if they didn't vape and use cigarettes than if they did."

dr. rastorfer said the study out of stanford university is another reason teens should understand they're not invinsible.

