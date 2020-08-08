Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Utica City School District holds the first of three parent meetings virtually Thursday.

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Utica City School District holds the first of three parent meetings virtually Thursday.
A concern addressed was Remote Learning Resources.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Remote learning resources.

Middle and high school students will start the year with remote learning only.

Elementary school students will return in-person some days... but every wednesday they will learn online to allow time for additional cleaning and sanitizing.

With that comes concerns for those who don't have wi-fi.

The district provides chrome books to students without a computer... but what about those without internet access?

"the district took it a step farther, and the district has purchased mobile wifi hotspots, becuase we know we have kids who cannot access the internet without a hotspot so we're trying to alleviate any barrier that a student may have in order to fully participate 100% in remote learning."

There are two more meetings schduled.

The dates and times there on your screen.

The next one... tomorrow morning at 11 o'clock.

And monday at 2 o'clock.

A big announcement by




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WKTV

WKTV The Utica City School District held the first of three parent meetings virtually Thursday. https://t.co/d7Fl57XMVl 3 hours ago

shalonstevenstv

Shalon Stevens Utica City School District held their first live stream meeting that outlined their re-opening plans. Parents were… https://t.co/anirxzVcRK 8 hours ago

TheEnergyCoop

The Energy Cooperative Joanne Little, Incumbent, District 8: Joanne is a graduate of Utica High School, Columbus Business University and C… https://t.co/Pgg84VZLD0 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of Modesto City School District students run into technical problems on first day back [Video]

Thousands of Modesto City School District students run into technical problems on first day back

Lonnie Wong reports

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:34Published
Oakland Teachers, District Wrangle With School Year Set to Start Monday [Video]

Oakland Teachers, District Wrangle With School Year Set to Start Monday

The first day of school is three days away and the Oakland Unified School District and teachers' union are still at odds over how classes will be conducted come Monday. Andrea Nakano reports. (8-7-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published
Corvallis school board votes to remove racist president's names from schools [Video]

Corvallis school board votes to remove racist president's names from schools

The Corvallis School District has removed U.S. presidents' names from three elementary schools due to their racist connotations after a 6-1 vote Thursday.

Credit: KEZIPublished