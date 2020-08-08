Utica City School District holds the first of three parent meetings virtually Thursday.

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 hours ago

Remote learning resources.

Middle and high school students will start the year with remote learning only.

Elementary school students will return in-person some days... but every wednesday they will learn online to allow time for additional cleaning and sanitizing.

With that comes concerns for those who don't have wi-fi.

The district provides chrome books to students without a computer... but what about those without internet access?

"the district took it a step farther, and the district has purchased mobile wifi hotspots, becuase we know we have kids who cannot access the internet without a hotspot so we're trying to alleviate any barrier that a student may have in order to fully participate 100% in remote learning."

There are two more meetings schduled.

The dates and times there on your screen.

The next one... tomorrow morning at 11 o'clock.

And monday at 2 o'clock.

