Utica City School District holds the first of three parent meetings virtually Thursday.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Remote learning resources.
Middle and high school students will start the year with remote learning only.
Elementary school students will return in-person some days... but every wednesday they will learn online to allow time for additional cleaning and sanitizing.
With that comes concerns for those who don't have wi-fi.
The district provides chrome books to students without a computer... but what about those without internet access?
"the district took it a step farther, and the district has purchased mobile wifi hotspots, becuase we know we have kids who cannot access the internet without a hotspot so we're trying to alleviate any barrier that a student may have in order to fully participate 100% in remote learning."
There are two more meetings schduled.
The dates and times there on your screen.
The next one... tomorrow morning at 11 o'clock.
And monday at 2 o'clock.
A big announcement by