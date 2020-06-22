Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch

India launched a stinging attack on the Pakistan government over its new political map. Ministry of External Affairs SPokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the claims made by Pakistan are absurd and have no credibility whatsoever. He added that the map proves that Pakistan wants to capture more and more territory by using cross border terrorism. He also lashed out at the Pakistan government's handling of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case saying that Islamabad has not yet reached out to India over the high court decision to inform India to appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav. He added that Pakistan must address basic issues of effective review and adherence to the International Court of Justice verdict on the matter and provide unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to Jadhav. Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. Jadhav had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in early 2017.Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published
The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest demonstration in Hannover city of Germany against recent brutal killings of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab Police in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore. BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protested to highlight Pakistan Authority crime against the Baloch. They also launched a social media campaign titled #justiceforbalochpeople. They raised the slogans 'Justice for Baloch people'. BRP Germany President Jawad Baloch during his speech appealed to the human rights institutions to take notice of the killing of abducted tribal Baloch. The Baloch activists said that these Baloch were abducted from different places and were killed in fake encounter in Rajanpur on July 31. The victims were identified as Ghulam Hussain Bugti, Ramzan Bugti, Master Ali Bugti and two others. Punjab Police claimed they belonged to outlawed Balochistan Republic Army (BLA). A large number of Baloch, including political activists, journalists and other intellectuals are victims of enforced disappearance in Balochistan province. The Baloch claimed that they were abducted by secret agencies, the ISI and MI, and many of them are languishing in isolated detention centres. The security forces kill many of them and throw their mutilated bodies in isolated places, claims the Baloch political parties.
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani to pair up opposite each other in Raj Mehta's romantic comedy. The two have also signed the dotted lines yesterday at Karan Johar's office. Shah Rukh Khan to be part of Yash Raj Films' 50th-anniversary project - Pathan. The film will be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:10Published
Pashtun community from Pakistan protested outside the office of United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The protestors held pictures of people abducted in Pakistan. Protestors demanded UN to take adequate measures to address the grievances of the Pashtun community and investigate into the human rights violation committed against them and also demand the release of their leader, who was arrested in January 2020 by Pakistan Government. With media totally under control and political parties re-engineered in Pakistan, the authorities continue genocide of Pashtuns, misleading the international community through its lies and deceits. Apart from this, military atrocities, human rights violations and Pakistani state sponsored terrorism continues unabated against the Pashtuns. More than 70 thousand Pashtuns have been killed in past 16 years while many more have been forcefully disappeared.
Priests and 'sevadars' celebrated Krishna Janmashtami at Nand Bhavan Temple in Nandgaon in Mathura. Only priests and 'sevadars' celebrated the Krishna Janmashtami here, as temple is closed for public in view of coronavirus. 'Mangala Aarti' also performed on the occasion early in the morning. Large part of the country celebrated Janmashtami. In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, devotees offered prayers at Panchmata Temple. In Delhi, devotees offered prayers at Birla Mandir. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami.
Baloch political and human rights activists gathered in Toronto on Sunday to protest against Pakistan and China for gross human rights violations in Balochistan. The protest was held under the aegis of..