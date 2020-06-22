Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch

Baloch People's Congress Chairperson Naela Quadri Baloch calls August 14 as 'Black Day' in the history of Balochistan.

"Balochistan was invaded by Pakistan, as Pakistan was landlocked country.

They are selling Baloch ports to China and Baloch people are against it.

For Baloch people, August 14 is a worst day in human history just like the days of holocaust.

Baloch people, Sundhis, Pashtun, Muhajir, Hindus everybody in Pakistan they are prison," said Quadri Baloch on Pakistan Independence Day.