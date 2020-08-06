White House reporter accuses Trump of 'lying'

Yay Or Nay? Drinking From A Water Fountain During A Pandemic



So far, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by the water from water fountains. But according to HuffPost, experts say the virus may linger on surfaces. Therefore, it's best to avoid fountains if you can, or to limit any direct contact when using them. Filling a water bottle from a fountain, instead of drinking from it, means you won't leave saliva on the fountain. That makes it safer for you and for others.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970