White House reporter accuses Trump of 'lying'

U.S. President Donald Trump was confronted by a HuffPost reporter during a White House briefing on Thursday, who asked the leader if he regretted "all the lying you've done to the American people." The president did not respond to the allegation, and moved on to another reporter's question.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to run for office after Newsweek published an opinion article questioning her citizenship.
So far, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by the water from water fountains. But according to HuffPost, experts say the virus may linger on surfaces. Therefore, it's best to avoid fountains if you can, or to limit any direct contact when using them. Filling a water bottle from a fountain, instead of drinking from it, means you won't leave saliva on the fountain. That makes it safer for you and for others.
Whitney Reddick teaches special education in Jacksonville, Florida, and has a definite opinion about going back to the classroom. Duval County public schools are slated to reopen next Thursday with both in-person and remote learning options for students. According to HuffPost, Reddick responded by writing and posting her own obituary to Facebook. In it, she proclaims that she died 'while alone in isolation and on a ventilator at a Duval county hospital' last week at age 33.