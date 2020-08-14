Global  
 

Sitting in the Middle of a Massive Caribou Migration

Occurred on July 1, 2019 / Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "Members of the porcupine caribou herd enveloped us.

We saw them coming and just sat down.

They moved all around us, shortly followed by two wolves.

You can hear their tendons clicking as they trot past.

They were in the foothills of the brooks range in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge preparing to cross the mountains to get away from mosquitoes on the north slope."


