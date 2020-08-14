Trending: ChrissyTeigen

CBS4 Miami #Trending - Congrats to @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend who are expecting their child. Teigen showed off her baby bu… https://t.co/f7VP3x4ZwJ 59 seconds ago

Andrea @mac_dreezy_ @chrissyteigen I was wondering why everyone all of a sudden forgot this was trending not even two months ago, lol 7 hours ago

AJ Nutter @johnlegend @chrissyteigen #birther since it’s trending for all the wrong reasons let’s force some of those asshats… https://t.co/Ym10RAcBBC 12 hours ago

Kricket "Wear a Damn Mask" Kandt We are in the battle for the soul of this country but today @svdate asked the question and #GoldenShowersTrump is t… https://t.co/qrF1ZthC3s 13 hours ago

Obertson @ProjectLincoln Covid 19 is hitting minorities harder @KimKardashian @iamcardib @spikelee @chrissyteigen… https://t.co/CbyyNdIv3P 3 days ago

Sox Fan Doesn't anyone think it's odd that celebs like #Oprah #AlyssaMilano #ChrissyTeigen & others seem to all read from t… https://t.co/hNcNlBlca5 3 days ago

Fred P - Theoretical Optimist Seen Baby Nut trending and thought that @chrissyteigen was up to no good again. https://t.co/QX1BHE6UQJ 3 days ago