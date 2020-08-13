Katy Perry says her childhood was spent on 'the Jesus train'
Katy Perry's childhood was "just the Jesus train" and there was no time for curiosity.
Katy Perry Shares Which 'Smile' Track She'll Sing To Her Baby GirlKaty Perry's fifth studio album 'Smile' drops on August 28, but you know what else is about to drop? Her first baby! ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey teamed up with fellow mom and co-host of "The Morning..
Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard NewsBreaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard..
Katy Perry Reveals Which Albums She's Currently Obsessed With | Billboard NewsThe pop singer revealed which albums by her fellow female pop stars she's currently obsessed with.