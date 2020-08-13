Katy Perry says her childhood was spent on 'the Jesus train'

Katy Perry Shares Which 'Smile' Track She'll Sing To Her Baby Girl



Katy Perry's fifth studio album 'Smile' drops on August 28, but you know what else is about to drop? Her first baby! ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey teamed up with fellow mom and co-host of "The Morning.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 04:11 Published 2 days ago

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News



Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:44 Published 3 days ago