Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history

Watch: Kerala’s rescue boats converted into ambulances to help Covid patients



With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kerala Water Transport Department has converted rescue boats into ambulances to help coronavirus patients reach hospitals. The boat ambulance service was started to help move Covid patients living in areas that are isolated from the mainland. Kerala, which was the first state to report Covid-19 case in India earlier this year, has over 15,000 active cases. On Sunday, the state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to laud the people of Kerala for their “unflinching spirit”. Sharing a story of a 105-year-old lady beating Covid, the chief minister further congratulated the health workers of the state.

