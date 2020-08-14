Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history

Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history

The U.S. political convention is a tradition dating back centuries, but in 2020 it collided head-on with COVID-19.

This report produced with Zachary Goelman.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Highlights from Biden's nearly 50 years at Democratic conventions

 Since 1972, the presumptive nominee has only missed one Democratic National Convention.
CBS News

Will virtual Democratic National Convention be enough to rally Wisconsin voters?

 Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler joins CBSN to weigh in on pros and cons of the first virtual Democratic National Convention and how Wisconsin..
CBS News

Democrats make case against Trump during first night of DNC

 On Monday night, Democrats -- and a number of Republicans -- rallied around Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention. Democratic strategist Lynda Tran and..
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar trying to fight her way into the Democrats' top tier

 As Democratic candidates prepare to take the debate stage in Iowa, there is a great deal at stake for Senator Amy Klobuchar. CBS News campaign 2020 reporter Bo..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

The stock market closes at a record high, defying the COVID-fueled recession battering the US economy

 The U.S. stock market hit an all-time high Tuesday, staging a stunning turnaround propelled by Big Tech as trillions of dollars in stimulus aid from the Federal..
USATODAY.com
Watch: Kerala’s rescue boats converted into ambulances to help Covid patients [Video]

Watch: Kerala’s rescue boats converted into ambulances to help Covid patients

With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kerala Water Transport Department has converted rescue boats into ambulances to help coronavirus patients reach hospitals. The boat ambulance service was started to help move Covid patients living in areas that are isolated from the mainland. Kerala, which was the first state to report Covid-19 case in India earlier this year, has over 15,000 active cases. On Sunday, the state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to laud the people of Kerala for their “unflinching spirit”. Sharing a story of a 105-year-old lady beating Covid, the chief minister further congratulated the health workers of the state.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:07Published

DNC Speaker Whose Father Died of Covid on Turning Grief Into Activism

 Ms. Urquiza, who gave a scathing speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, spoke to The Times about her father’s support of President..
NYTimes.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO outlines the 20 per cent preferred for vaccine

 The director of the World Health Organisation has warned against "vaccine nationalism" and outlined the 20 per cent of the global population it believes should..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lancejepsen

Lance Jepsen Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history https://t.co/xq3f1H2iK5 2 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history: https://t.co/fmyk7CuOUR #DemocraticParty 2 days ago

Sweet2Sunday

Dee RT @Sweet2Sunday: Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history https://t.co/PhQ6pSmZFS 2 days ago

Sweet2Sunday

Dee Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history https://t.co/PhQ6pSmZFS 2 days ago