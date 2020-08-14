Doylestown Fire Company Visits Day Care Damaged In Tropical Storm Isaias

Con Edison Expands Claim Policy For Spoiled Food, Medication After Tropical Storm IsaiasCon Edison expanded its claim policy 10 days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the tri-state area.
Queens Residents Say They Complained For Years About Trees That Came Down During Tropical Storm IsaiasTrees toppled in Queens during and after Tropical Storm Isaias, and some residents are furious because they say they've complained to the city about some of those trees for years; CBS2's Alice Gainer..
Parents Of Eliza Talal Remember 5-Year-Old Killed During Tropical Storm IsaiasAlecia Reid reports.