Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:28s - Published 2 days ago

The mayor of Wauwatosa says protesters arrived at his house after midnight in defiance of the city's ordinance and stayed until about 2 a.m.

Protesters arrived at Wauwatosa mayor's home in defiance of city ordinance, mayor says

IT'S DAY TWO OF A CRACKDOWN ONPROTESTS IN WAUWATOSA..

AND SOFAR, MARCHERS ARE NOT BACKINGDOWN.THEY WERE OUT INTO THEEARLY MORNING OUTSIDE THE HOMEOF THE MAYOR OF WAUWATOSA-MAYOR DENNIS MCBRIDE SAYS NOARRESTS WERE MADE --EVEN AFTERHE ANNOUNCED STRICTENFORCEMENT OF ORDINANCESWOULD START LAST NIGHT.

AS HETELLS SHAUN GALLAGHER --COSTLY FINES MAY BE COMING TOTHOSE WHO BREAK THE RULES.last night, or really, earlythis morning, protesters camehere outside of mayor dennismcbride's home.

Testing hisstatement on more strictlyenforcing ordinances relatedto protests.

.it was notpeaceful.

It was not compliantwith law, it was intended toobviously thumb their noses atmy statement.THIS WAS THESCENE NEAR MAYOR MCBRIDE'SHOME AROUND 12:30 FRIDAYMORNING.

.probably 50 peopleshowed up in cars and on foothonking their horns, playingloud music, screaming,chalking my sidewalk, throwingtoilet paper in my trees,putting police security tapeacross trees and other thingsin my yard, so they trespassedwhich, in itself, is aviolation.

And kept theneighbors up.

.I SPOKE TO ACOUPLE OF HIS NEIGHBORS OFFCAMERA.

THEY TELL ME, THEYSLEPT THROUGH THE NIGHT.

BUTTHE VIDEO CLEARLY SHOWS CARSHONKING AND PEOPLE YELLING.MCBRIDE AND THE WAUWATOSAPOLICE DEPARTMENT SAY NOARRESTS WERE MADE, DESPITEBREAKING THE ORDINANCES.HOWEVER, THAT DOESN'T MEANDISCIPLINE ISN'T COMING.

.police have id'd someprotesters and citations willbe issued.

People will sufferthe consequences of breakingthe law.

We must have protestsbut we must have peacefulprotests.

We will enforcethat.

.WAUWATOSA POLICE TELLME, THEY MAY NOT ARREST PEOPLEON SITE FOR VIOLATINGORDINANCES, SO AS TO NOTESCALATE ANY POTENTIALCONFLICT.BUT THEY WILL WORK TOIDENTIFY THE PROTESTERS WHOVIOLATE ANY ORDINANCES AFTERTHE FACT - .

.protestpeacefully and no one willbother you.

Break the law, andyou'll pay the consequences.you'll suffer the consequencesof that.

What am i supposed todo?

Ignore violations of law?no.

There are rules foreverything..AND MCBRIDE SAYSTHEIR ENFORCEMENT OF THESEORDINANCES WILL NOT VIOLATEANYONE'S FIRST AMENDMENTRIGHTS.

.you're not allowed toprotest at poeple's houses at1230 in the mornig.

That isnot reaosnable.

The supremecourt supports me in that.come over to my hosue at 1230in afternoon and don't disobeypicketing ordinance, that'sdiffernet thing.

Time, placeand manner.

.THE MAYOR SAYSTHE CITATIONS THAT WILL BEGOING OUT CARRY A FINE UP TOFIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS (IFCONVICTED?).

SGA, TMJ4 NEWS