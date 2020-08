Officials Say The Grizzly Creek Fire Went Through The Area Of Hanging Lake, But The Cliffs Seems Spared Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:22s - Published 15 minutes ago Officials Say The Grizzly Creek Fire Went Through The Area Of Hanging Lake, But The Cliffs Seems Spared Officials were able to survey the area around Hanging Lake by air this evening and it looks like the canyon where the popular destination is was spared by the Grizzly Creek fire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend