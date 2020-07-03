Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 hours ago

There have been no positive tests for the team in four weeks, and only five in total since returning to campus for small group workouts.

The Orange football team is upping its testing to three times per week beginning on game weeks.

Syracuse Athletics continues to increase coronavirus testing protocols as football team has zero pos

To move forward with the season.

Team did not practice yesterday due to a miscommunication regarding its weekly testing - confirmed to me by s-u athletics.

They had an off day today and are expected to return to practice tomorrow.

With the team practice schedule hit or miss since training camp started - director of athletics john wildhack released a statement today to address the team's coronavirus numbers.

He said - in part: "since our student-athletes arrived on campus, we have administered more than 1,200 tests.

To date, five individuals have tested positive for covid and have since completed the necessary isolation requirements.

There have been no positive tests in the last four weeks.

Currently, we have zero active covid cases among student-athletes.

This is a testament to our student-athletes' commitment to protect themselves, each other and our community.

We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes, coaches, trainers and staff."

Wildhack also said that that they will up their testing frequency to three time per week beginning the week of september seventh.

Previously he had said it'd be twice per week.

The orange are scheduled to open at north carolina on september 12.

