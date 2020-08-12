Ronnie O'Sullivan 'not confident' about fans in attendance

Mandatory credit: Eurosport Ronnie O'Sullivan says he is not confident abouthaving fans in attendance at the Crucible.

O’Sullivan’s clash with KyrenWilson, which starts on Saturday afternoon, will be the first to be played infront of a crowd since the opening day of the tournament, following a changein the government’s lockdown rules.

But O’Sullivan criticised the decision,saying: “When you look at other sports like golf, Formula One and tennis,they’re doing the responsible thing, which is playing with no crowd.