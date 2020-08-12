Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Ronnie O'Sullivan 'not confident' about fans in attendance

Mandatory credit: Eurosport Ronnie O'Sullivan says he is not confident abouthaving fans in attendance at the Crucible.

O’Sullivan’s clash with KyrenWilson, which starts on Saturday afternoon, will be the first to be played infront of a crowd since the opening day of the tournament, following a changein the government’s lockdown rules.

But O’Sullivan criticised the decision,saying: “When you look at other sports like golf, Formula One and tennis,they’re doing the responsible thing, which is playing with no crowd.

O'Sullivan produces brilliant finish to beat Selby and reach final

 Ronnie O'Sullivan recovers from the verge of defeat to beat Mark Selby 17-16 and set up a World Championship final against Kyren Wilson.
BBC News

World Snooker Championship 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan fights back but still trails Mark Selby

 Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan trails Mark Selby 13-11 going into Friday's concluding session of their World Championship semi-final.
BBC News

World Snooker Championship 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan trails Mark Selby

 Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan saw his lead disappear as three-time winner Mark Selby hit back to lead the World Championship semi-final 9-7.
BBC News
Ronnie O’Sullivan on likelihood of winning World Championships [Video]

Ronnie O’Sullivan on likelihood of winning World Championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan speaks on his chances of bringing home the silverware fromthe Snooker World Championships. He jokingly suggests he needs to be likeNovak Djokovic in order to win the title. O'Sullivan has won a place in thesemi-finals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

