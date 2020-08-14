Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:10s - Published
UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS

UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS

United Parcel Service and FedEx on Friday shot down social media calls that they step in to deliver mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service, which is warning states of potentially "significant" delays.

Freddie Joyner has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

EDITOR'S NOTE: This version has corrected the voice over saying USPS instead of UPS in a statement made by FedEx (shown on screen).

A previous version of this video also misquoted a statement on screen by FedEx.

The text on-screen was correct, but the voiceover initially said 'does not' instead of 'does.'

As the fight over voting by mail grows in the U.S. leading up to November’s presidential election, on Friday private delivery companies UPS and FedEx shot down social media calls that they step in to deliver mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service.

This comes as USPS warned states of potentially "significant" delays.

In a statement exclusively to Reuters, UPS said (quote): “State ballots must be postmarked to be considered valid and only the USPS has lawful postmarking status.

Therefore UPS, FedEx and other private parties cannot technically be involved in shipping ballots.” While FedEx responded (quote): "FedEx does accept individual ballots, and we advise that customers planning to return their ballots via FedEx should closely review their state's guidelines on absentee voting and deadlines for ballots or related election documents." All this taking place while President Donald Trump on Thursday said he opposed providing funds for the struggling Postal Service for mail voting, which is expected to surge to 50% as the coronavirus pandemic rages ahead of the Nov.

3 presidential election.

The Postal Service said on Friday it has written to 46 states and the District of Columbia warning there is a significant risk voters will not have enough time to complete and return their ballots.

There are other hurdles that these private companies would face… While the USPS touches every U.S. mailbox six days a week, other companies visit only when they have a delivery or a pre-arranged pickup.

The other issue is cost... According to Tammy Patrick, a former Arizona election official and senior advisor to the Democracy Fund foundation, domestic costs would skyrocket, since delivery firms charge significantly more for deliveries than the price of a 55-cent stamp while international costs would be “astronomical.”




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Parcel Service United Parcel Service American package delivery company

Super Bowl of shipping: Behind the scenes of the holiday delivery rush

 Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, on how FedEx and UPS handle the busiest shipping day of the year.
CBS News

FedEx FedEx American freight and package delivery company


United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

How to safely return your absentee ballot without USPS

 There are several ways to safely return your ballot without using USPS.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

FEMA announces first states to receive grant replacing lost wages

 Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana and New Mexico will be the first four states to receive the lost wages grants set up by President Trump.
CBS News

This year could see the most joyless election campaign in generations

 (CNN)These are serious times. Joe Biden's official rollout on Wednesday of his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, could hardly have gone more smoothly: The..
WorldNews

Postal Crisis Ripples Across Nation as Election Looms

 President Trump’s furious objection to mail-in balloting and a new Trump-allied postmaster general are raising fears about the election and the Postal Service.
NYTimes.com

Trump Campaign Makes Huge Digital Ad Buy During Democratic Convention

 The Trump campaign is trying to make sure that Mr. Trump’s message will be almost impossible to miss even during the Democrats’ biggest week.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UPS, FedEx Stocks Spikes After Trump Rejects Funding for USPS

Stock values for UPS and FedEx have soared after President Donald Trump said he would reject any...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

c_h3rdz

Justice_101 RT @CheriJacobus: Exclusive: UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service #SmartNews https://t.co/SkJfERjhJ3 9 seconds ago

BezaresVincent

Vincent Bezares RT @Reuters: Exclusive: UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service https://t.co/jrHECHfmWi https://t.co/SlphqKc0yT 32 seconds ago

salixlucida

🌿 🐈 Exclusive: UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service https://t.co/pzF9N6Obhs 2 minutes ago

jackl220

Jack Lyons UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like US Postal Service | Fox Business ⁦@joncoopertweets⁩ Pease share thi… https://t.co/zXgqzv5hif 3 minutes ago

bming5

CrisisActor-GeezerLevel RT @alaskarebel: Exclusive: UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service https://t.co/ybZwQbv107 3 minutes ago

loxahatcheeboy

Deplorable Ed Willis RT @AdamMilstein: .@UPS & @FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like US postal service and are refusing demands from the Democrats that the… 5 minutes ago

techn0gichida

techn0gichida RT @whatifisaidit: Exclusive: UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service https://t.co/6APwwbjm0D 6 minutes ago

albertfong98

Albert Fong The postman always rings twice, just not as often. UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS...nor should… https://t.co/Hi1FXzgdfA 8 minutes ago