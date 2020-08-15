Never Mind: Anti-Environmentalist Withdraws Name For Top BLM Job

William Perry Pendley has served as the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year.

But despite President Donald Trump officially nominating him in June to take on the position of director permanently, Pendley won't be taking the job.

HuffPost reports Pendley's name has been withdrawn in the face of criticism over his anti-environmentalist views and advocacy for selling off federal lands.

HuffPost reports the move was likely influenced by the fact that GOP Sens.

Cory Gardner and Steve Daines are both facing tough reelection bids.

Both Trump allies scored points with the conservation community in passing a major public lands package that they helped champion through Congress.

Confirming Pendley would have undercut, or completely spoiled, that victory.