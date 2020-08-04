Father At A Loss For Why His Child Was Executed By Nextdoor Neighbor

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit North Carolina on Sunday. The quake shook an area about 2 miles from the town of Sparta, North Carolina, along the state's border with Virginia. According to CNN, it struck about 8:07 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but damage to homes and other structures have been reported. According to the US Geological Survey offices, earthquakes become destructive at a magnitude of 4.0 to 5.0.
A 24-year-old cold case heated up in Arkansas last week. But Newser reports the case ended explosively. Newser reports Alaska State Police were confident they'd found their man when they arrived at the home of 66-year-old Steve Branch. Branch was suspected of raping and killing Jessica Baggen after her 17th birthday party in Sitka, Alaska, in 1996. Newser reports Branch refused to provide a DNA sample, so authorities left to get a warrant. Thirty minutes later, Branch fatally shot himself.
Trump was suddenly escorted out of the White House briefing on Monday afternoon. Secret Service agents removed him as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing, reports Newser. The president returned minutes later saying there had been a shooting outside the White House. He then went on to say that the situation was "under control." The shots were fired by law enforcement and Trump believes the individual who was shot was armed.
An escaped convict shot and wounded a rookie Denver police officer in October of 1971. He was caught and convicted in 1973, but escaped from prison again the following year. Newser reports his second escape began a 46-year life on the run, which finally came to an end Wednesday with his arrest in Española, New Mexico. That's where Luis Archuleta had been living under the name Ramon Montoya, at the home he shared with his wife.
Desmond Joshua Jr. had just started working at Burger King in Orlando, Florida when he was shot and killed over a delayed order. Newser reports a 37-year-old man is facing murder charges after his girlfriend was caught up in a long line early Saturday evening. Joshua had only started working at the Burger King just three days before. After issuing the woman a $40 refund, he asked her to leave. She returned with Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who demanded to fight Joshua.