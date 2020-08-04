Global  
 

Father At A Loss For Why His Child Was Executed By Nextdoor Neighbor

Published
A North Carolina father is reeling after his 5-year-old boy was killed by their neighbor for no apparent reason.

According to Newser, the shocking murder of Cannon Hinnant by Darrius Sessoms came just a day after the two men had dinner together.

Austin Hinnant says he invited Sessoms over for grilled chicken.

The two apparently had beer on Hinnant's porch and left on good terms.

 The world knows Cannon Hinnant as the North Carolina 5-year-old who was fatally shot while riding his bike. His family is mourning a life cut short.
