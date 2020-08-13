More on protective masks

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 8 hours ago

This story is about what kind of face coverings work better than others to protect people from Covid-19.

Tonight, nearly seven months since the first covid case was reported in the u.s., there is still confusion over which protective face masks best prevent the virus from spreading.

New guidance suggests that certain face coverings could be less protective than wearing no mask at all.

Here's cbs's kris van cleave.

(track 1) tonight, clear evidence not all masks work the same&and some may not work at all.

Dramatic high speed video from researchers at australia's university of new south wales shows the difference two layers of cloth makes on a mask when someone sneezes& a separate duke university study looked at 14 kinds of masks the n-95 performed the best&a surgical mask worked well, but bandannas were not effective and some so-called