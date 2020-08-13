Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More on protective masks

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
More on protective masks

More on protective masks

This story is about what kind of face coverings work better than others to protect people from Covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tonight, nearly seven months since the first covid case was reported in the u.s., there is still confusion over which protective face masks best prevent the virus from spreading.

New guidance suggests that certain face coverings could be less protective than wearing no mask at all.

Here's cbs's kris van cleave.

(track 1) tonight, clear evidence not all masks work the same&amp;and some may not work at all.

Dramatic high speed video from researchers at australia's university of new south wales shows the difference two layers of cloth makes on a mask when someone sneezes&amp; a separate duke university study looked at 14 kinds of masks the n-95 performed the best&amp;a surgical mask worked well, but bandannas were not effective and some so-called




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Guinn - July's Game Changer [Video]

Michael Guinn - July's Game Changer

Michael Guinn 3d printed more than 40k face shields to protect frontline workers, and now he's making them for kids.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:59Published
Biden says all governors should mandate masks [Video]

Biden says all governors should mandate masks

[NFA] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on all U.S. governors to mandate mask wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 165,000 people in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published
Study: Neck Gaiters May Be Worse Than Not Wearing A Mask At All [Video]

Study: Neck Gaiters May Be Worse Than Not Wearing A Mask At All

A new study shows that neck gaiters are not only ineffective as protective masks, they could actually be worse than not wearing a mask at all; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:34Published