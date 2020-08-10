Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @NHLdotcom: Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored in the second period, and the Lightning held off the Blue Jackets for a 3-2 win in Ga… 29 seconds ago

WTTE FOX 28 @BlueJacketsNHL The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in… https://t.co/a66GykXPFb 1 minute ago

WSYX ABC 6 @BlueJacketsNHL The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in… https://t.co/8hu7zhknTL 2 minutes ago

Summer RT @10TampaBay: BOLTS GET IT DONE!! ⚡⚡ Lightning take back the series lead in Game 3 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, defeating the… 4 minutes ago

NHL.com Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored in the second period, and the Lightning held off the Blue Jackets for a 3-2… https://t.co/xOwWEliYyZ 15 minutes ago

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Columbus Blue Jackets #GoBolts #StanleyCup https://t.co/z53MZU7lOV 18 minutes ago