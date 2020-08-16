2020 Countdown to Kickoff: Northrop Bruins

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 8 minutes ago

With a trip to carroll on friday night... staying in the s-a-c..we head up to northrop now..and the bruins are hoping to take another big step forward this fall...jason doerffler and company finished 5-6 last year, good for the program's best record since 2006..the bruins also won a postseason game for the first time since 2004..this year's team has a lot of holes to fill, particularly on the defensive side of the ball..but with leading rusher demarius cowen and an experienced offensive line returning, the bruins are ready to build on the progress that was made in 2019..

