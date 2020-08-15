Vaishno Devi shrine opens for devotees after 5 months, cap of 2,000 pilgrims per day | Oneindia News

Pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu resumed on Sunday, nearly five months after being suspended on March 18 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary as he remembered the former prime minister’s outstanding service to the nation.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

India recorded over 63,000 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

