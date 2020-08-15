Vaishno Devi shrine opens for devotees after 5 months, cap of 2,000 pilgrims per day | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu resumed on Sunday, nearly five months after being suspended on March 18 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary as he remembered the former prime minister’s outstanding service to the nation.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

India recorded over 63,000 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

#Coronavirus #MSDhoniRetires #VaishnoDevi

As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted..

Pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu resumed from August 16. Pilgrims arrived at base camp for the Yatra. They were seen maintaining social distancing while standing in queue...

The Embassy of India in the United States celebrated India's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House in Washington..

