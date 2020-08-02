Global  
 

'You just react': man punches shark to save wife

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s
When a shark attacked his wife as the pair surfed off the coast of Australia's New South Wales, Mark Rapley says he 'just reacted' - punching the shark until it released her.

David Doyle reports.

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

