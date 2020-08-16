Besides cricketer and politician, Chetan Chauhan was a good human being: Anurag Thakur

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and other state ministers at a cabinet meeting observed two-minute silence as a tribute to UP Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan who passed away on August 16. The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment. He was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12. The last rites of Chauhan will be performed on August 17.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on August 16expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of state's minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan. He said, "My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket." Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away today at a hospital in Gurugram at the age of 73.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came after the Ranchi lad's announcement of retirement from international cricket. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post on August 15. India's one of the finest captains left swarms of his fans heartbroken with the announcement. "CM Soren has suggested a farewell match. I think it is a great idea. I appeal to BCCI to organise a match in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said. Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also spoke on Dhoni announcing retirement. Thakur is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance. "Dhoni was an all-rounder, he has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. I wish him good luck, his fans will miss him. I think it's time to give opportunities to young players to play for India. Batsman Suresh Raina has also announced retirement. I extend my best wishes to both the cricketers," he said.
Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 16 ended the rumours of a farewell match for MS Dhoni. He said captain cool never expressed any will to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a farewell match. He said, "Dhoni never expressed any will to BCCI for a farewell match for him. Since he never raised it, there's no question of any such match." Earlier, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, suggested a farewell match for Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.
