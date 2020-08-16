Besides cricketer and politician, Chetan Chauhan was a good human being: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, and former president of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Anurag Thakur expressed sorrow on the demise of Chetan Chauhan.

'It is unbelievable that Chetan Chauhan is not among us now.

He was a very good person besides being a cricketer and politician," said Anurag Thakur to ANI.

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away on August 16.

The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment, and had also tested positive for coronavirus.