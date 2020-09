Lam: Burrow is a hero to everyone Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:52s - Published on August 16, 2020 Lam: Burrow is a hero to everyone Adrian Lam said Rob Burrow is a hero to everyone around the world, after Wigan wore special jerseys to help raise money for the Rhinos legend who has Motor Neurone Disease. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this