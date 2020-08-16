Global  
 

Cargo Ship Leaking Oil Into Environmentally Fragile Lagoon Splits In Two

CNN reports a Japanese-owned ship leaking tons of oil off the coast of Mauritius has split apart.

The MV Wakashio ran aground at Pointe d'Esny in late July and began leaking tons of oil into a pristine Indian Ocean lagoon last week.

One of the ship's three oil tanks was already leaking into the ocean.

Crews were attempting to remove the oil from the other tanks before the ship broke up.

The spill is close to two environmentally protected marine ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve.

Popular tourist beaches and mangrove plantations are nearby.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has declared a state of environmental emergency.

We are in a situation of environmental crisis.

Kavy Ramano Minister for the Environment, Mauritius

