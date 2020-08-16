Under Fire For USPS Fiasco, Dems Consider Hauling House Reps Back To Work

Democrats may bring the House of Representatives back as early as next week to discuss some of the issues facing the United States Postal Service.

House members are being roundly criticized in their districts during this recess period for not coming back and trying to do something about this postal issue.

CNN reports the possibility arises amid the run-up to the 2020 presidential election in November.

Many voters across the US are expected to vote by mail because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The USPS has removed letter collection boxes in at least four states: New York, Oregon, Montana, and Indiana.

Representatives at the USPS's national headquarters have still been unable to confirm whether they would stop removing letter collection boxes.