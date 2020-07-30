Phandemic Krew Helping Citizens Bank Park Feel Like Home For Baseball Fans Amid Pandemic

AFC Urgent Care South Philly Phandemic Krew Helping Citizens Bank Park Feel Like Home For Phillies Fans Amid Pandemic
https://t.co/LAncdjt4ET 3 days ago
KimSupkoPhotography Love this - Phandemic Krew Helping Citizens Bank Park Feel Like Home For Phillies Fans Amid Pandemic https://t.co/EhP75iSreV 3 days ago
Brittany Petersen RT @CBSPhilly: Phandemic Krew helping Citizens Bank Park feel like home for Phillies fans amid pandemic. @DanKoob reports. https://t.co/zrd… 3 days ago
ScholarGal Phandemic Krew Helping Citizens Bank Park Feel Like Home For Phillies Fans Amid Pandemic https://t.co/i6MUQc7azZ 4 days ago
Verdant Square Network PA Phandemic Krew Helping Citizens Bank Park Feel Like Home For Phillies Fans Amid Pandemic https://t.co/v1Kfw4dtM9 4 days ago
CBS Philly Phandemic Krew helping Citizens Bank Park feel like home for Phillies fans amid pandemic. @DanKoob reports. https://t.co/zrddlAuHJo 4 days ago
'Phandemic Krew' Distracting Phillies' Opponents From Outside Citizens Bank Park GatesThe group even has their own shirts.
Yankees Manager Upset After Fans Make Noise Outside Citizens Bank ParkEven when Philly fans can't come into the stadium, they can still get under the skin of the opposing team.
A view of Orioles home opener during a pandemicBaseball is back in Baltimore but not the way any of us remember it.