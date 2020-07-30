The Green Recovery: how Australia can clean up its act on energy

One third of Australia's carbon emissions come from electricity – and that's in large part due to coal-fired power.

So why aren't we moving faster to renewable sources?

Experts say renewables could be providing the vast majority of our energy by 2035 if the government offers incentives for rapid investment.

Coronavirus shutdowns have sent many countries into recession but the pandemic also provides a unique opportunity to build our way out of economic disaster using renewable energy as the driver.