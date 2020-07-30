Global  
 

The Green Recovery: how Australia can clean up its act on energy

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 03:41s - Published
The Green Recovery: how Australia can clean up its act on energy

The Green Recovery: how Australia can clean up its act on energy

One third of Australia's carbon emissions come from electricity – and that's in large part due to coal-fired power.

So why aren't we moving faster to renewable sources?

Experts say renewables could be providing the vast majority of our energy by 2035 if the government offers incentives for rapid investment.

Coronavirus shutdowns have sent many countries into recession but the pandemic also provides a unique opportunity to build our way out of economic disaster using renewable energy as the driver.


CPP_Au

Cities Power Partnership "One of the positives of working with mayors is to see the desire of cities everywhere to solve global issues and t… https://t.co/47fbBzIu7Z 9 hours ago

GreensRedlands

Redlands Greens The Green Recovery: how Australia can clean up its act on energy – video 2 days ago

ninakillham

Nina Killham The pandemic provides a unique opportunity to build our way out of economic disaster using renewable energy as the… https://t.co/kQ9J1jhFwq 6 days ago

WorldWarZeroOrg

World War Zero The Australian government has not yet prioritized a shift to green energy, but the science is clear: the best recov… https://t.co/WOPG0eNQWA 6 days ago

jennifermacey

Jennifer Macey RT @guardian: The Green Recovery: how Australia can clean up its act on energy https://t.co/O91WcJ4yIk https://t.co/12TiGFJDnI 1 week ago

VKaritinos

Vicky Karitinos Great video. But we need government policy to align with climate policy to encourage investment. The Green Recovery… https://t.co/U4wT1UIfQ9 1 week ago


