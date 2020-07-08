Journalist Arrested After Clashes Erupt at Far-Right Rally

Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages and Instagram accounts spent more than $300,000 on ads to promote their posts. An analysis commissioned by Facebook found some of the pages and accounts included false personas.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out a plan to increase testing for Covid-19 in Scotland to 65,000 a day before the Autumn.
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end his holiday early and sort out the "chaos" caused by exam regulator Ofqual's system of A-level grading.