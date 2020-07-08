Global  
 

Journalist Arrested After Clashes Erupt at Far-Right Rally

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Journalist Arrested After Clashes Erupt at Far-Right Rally

Journalist Arrested After Clashes Erupt at Far-Right Rally

A journalist covering clashes between Proud Boys and counter-protesters was arrested in western Michigan on August 15.

Report by Shoulderg.

