Sajjad, one of the top 10 terrorists, killed in Baramulla encounter: JandK DGP
Updating on the Baramulla encounter, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh informed that two terrorists have been killed, one of them was among top 10 terrorists.
"2 terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Kreeri area of Baramulla.
He was among the top 10 terrorists here.
Terrorist Sajjad who was active in north Kashmir was killed today.
Anatula Mir, another terrorist was also killed," said DGP Dilbag Singh.
He further added, "It is suspected that the third terrorist is Osman, who is LeT's north zone commander from the Pakistani side." One Special Police Officer (SPO) of JandK Police and two CRPF soldiers lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kreeri area of Baramulla district on August 17.
Terrorists fired some rounds of bullets on a joint naka party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J-K Police at Kreeri area of Baramullah district on August 17. One Special Police Officer (SPO) of J-K Police and two CRPF soldiers have lost their lives in the attack. IG of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "We believe LeT has carried this attack. We will give a befitting reply to terrorists. Three terrorists escaped after the firing at check-post. One policeman and 2 CRPF jawans lost their lives. Area has been cordoned off."
CRPF IG Rajesh Kumar on August 17 informed that at least one militant seemed to have suffered major injuries and dog aquad has been called for search operation. "Three jawans - 2 from CRPF and 1 from police - succumbed to their injuries. Area cordoned off. Additional troops of Army, CRPF and Police have been called. Search operation underway. We found a lot of blood, so at least one militant seemed to have suffered major injuries. Dog squad has been called," said Kumar on terrorist attack on joint naka party of CRPF and Police in Baramulla, JandK
