Sajjad, one of the top 10 terrorists, killed in Baramulla encounter: JandK DGP

Updating on the Baramulla encounter, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh informed that two terrorists have been killed, one of them was among top 10 terrorists.

"2 terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Kreeri area of Baramulla.

He was among the top 10 terrorists here.

Terrorist Sajjad who was active in north Kashmir was killed today.

Anatula Mir, another terrorist was also killed," said DGP Dilbag Singh.

He further added, "It is suspected that the third terrorist is Osman, who is LeT's north zone commander from the Pakistani side." One Special Police Officer (SPO) of JandK Police and two CRPF soldiers lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kreeri area of Baramulla district on August 17.


