2020 Countdown to Kickoff: Bishop Dwenger Saints

Video Credit: WFFT - Published on August 18, 2020

After falling a game short of state a year ago, Bishop Dwenger is eyeing a return to Lucas Oil Stadium this fall

Hey good evening everyone...well it's officially game week here in the hoosier state...we're less than four days away from football coming back and our first locker room of the year..

Before we get there though... we still have a few teams left to preview as the season draws ever near...so our countdown to kickoff rolls on..

As we take a look at the bishop dwenger saints..

In jason garrett's first two years at the helm the saints have been phenomenal...they've gone 25-3, won an s-a-c title, two regional crowns and a state championship as well... last year, the dwenger marched all the way to semi-state before falling to valparaiso 10-7 ending their season short of a second straight state title...that hasn't sat well with the saints..

And now with a talented group of seniors returning led by vinny fiacable, devon tippmann and brenden lytle...dwenger is looking to get back to lucas oil stadium once again this year... the saints will open with wayne at