Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is issuing an immediate evacuation order for residents living on Potters Ravine Drive and Oregon Gulch Road, west to Cherokee Road, and all roads in-between, south to the Feather River.

Evacuation orders and warnings in place due to Potters Fire in Butte County

What's happening with the potter's fire... action news now's esteban reynoso has been monitoring the fire tongiht.

Esteban, what is it looking like out there?

The potter fire is still burning through this hillside, go ahead and take a look, you can see scattered flames glowing.

The fire has burned 600 acres and is still at 0% containment as of 8 p.m.

Vo: earlier people here gathered on this road shoulder to capture video and watch fire crews battle the flames.

Others are hoping this fire stays put.

" earlier air attacks had heavy smoke to get through when making water drops.

People here gathered on this road shoulder to capture video and watch fire crews battle the flames.

Others are hoping this fire stays put.

Sot: maria corrales -:16 "well nervous wrecking, especially with our house right around right here.

Just purchased my house years ago, my house, my kids, my dogs, get 'em out, how do i get them out?

Where do i take them to?

Yeah, it's scary."

Sot: darryl williams -:11 "then it was up by my house.

Then all of a sudden it went and turned and came back down this way.

But yeah it's been one hell of a fire, one heck of a fire."

Other people i spoke with already have their stuff packed up and ready to go in case things get worse.

Live: when i spoke with calfire they told me this is an around the clock effort, and crews will be working on this fire well into tonight and tomorrow.

Live in oroville, esteban reynoso for action news now.

A