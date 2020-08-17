Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Evacuation orders and warnings in place due to Potters Fire in Butte County

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Evacuation orders and warnings in place due to Potters Fire in Butte County

Evacuation orders and warnings in place due to Potters Fire in Butte County

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is issuing an immediate evacuation order for residents living on Potters Ravine Drive and Oregon Gulch Road, west to Cherokee Road, and all roads in-between, south to the Feather River.

What's happening with the potter's fire... action news now's esteban reynoso has been monitoring the fire tongiht.

Esteban, what is it looking like out there?

The potter fire is still burning through this hillside, go ahead and take a look, you can see scattered flames glowing.

The fire has burned 600 acres and is still at 0% containment as of 8 p.m.

Vo: earlier people here gathered on this road shoulder to capture video and watch fire crews battle the flames.

Others are hoping this fire stays put.

" earlier air attacks had heavy smoke to get through when making water drops.

People here gathered on this road shoulder to capture video and watch fire crews battle the flames.

Others are hoping this fire stays put.

Sot: maria corrales -:16 "well nervous wrecking, especially with our house right around right here.

Just purchased my house years ago, my house, my kids, my dogs, get 'em out, how do i get them out?

Where do i take them to?

Yeah, it's scary."

Sot: darryl williams -:11 "then it was up by my house.

Then all of a sudden it went and turned and came back down this way.

But yeah it's been one hell of a fire, one heck of a fire."

Other people i spoke with already have their stuff packed up and ready to go in case things get worse.

Live: when i spoke with calfire they told me this is an around the clock effort, and crews will be working on this fire well into tonight and tomorrow.

Live in oroville, esteban reynoso for action news now.

A




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Evacuation order in place for Potters Fire in Butte County [Video]

Evacuation order in place for Potters Fire in Butte County

Action News Now Vanessa Romo has been covering the Potters Fire all day and is reporting at the Oroville Dam.

Credit: KHSLPublished
River Fire threatens homes in Monterey County, California [Video]

River Fire threatens homes in Monterey County, California

Footage shows the River Fire in Monterey County, California, on Sunday night (Aug 16). Hundreds of firefighters were battling to contain the blaze which started from a lightning strike on the dry..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published
Boeing 747 Supertanker drops fire retardant on River fire in California [Video]

Boeing 747 Supertanker drops fire retardant on River fire in California

Footage shows a Boeing 747 Super Tanker fighting the River Fire in Monterey County, California, on Sunday night (Aug 16). Hundreds of firefighters were battling to contain the blaze which started..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:09Published