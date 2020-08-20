evacuation resources for august complex fire

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

One local business is providing an in-door space for people to go to if they have been evacuated from their home and the American Red Cross has a temporary evacuation center in Willows.

Dani how are people holding up?

Alan with the poor air quality that you can see here right now due to all the smoke that is passing through evacuees do have safe in-door options.

One business in willows is doing all it can to provide people with some kind of normalcy during these tough times sot/ kristine coffman and hilgard muller/ owners of carte blanche "we have put out to anyone who was evacuated that they are more than welcome to come and we will give you a free coffee with all the fixings and free wifi.

We just really want to make a welcoming space for anyone that's evacuated and needs a place to go."

Carte blanche here in willows is allowing people to come inside and get out of the smoke while still following covid social distancing guidelines owners kristine coffman and hilgard muller they're not going to let the coronavirus or the fires keep them from helping others.

"it's just everyday it seems like there is a new obstacle so we just want to be able to do whatever we can to just going back to creating normalcy whatever that is and it feels good to have this business to offer that."

Dani stand up the american red cross here in willows is also providing a safe and comforting place for people to stay sot/ mary prather/ volunteer at american red cross "it's really important to have an ear to listen to.

So when they come in, sometimes it's like i said they just need to be able to get in contact with family members, they just need to be able to say how afraid they are, whats happening with their property, they don't know, and a lot of times just listening to them."

Red cross volunteer amy prather told me the center is making sure to follow covid-19 guidelines like checking temperatures, having people fill out symptoms forms and wearing a mask at all times she says it has been challenging to be sensitive to peoples needs while following these guidelines sot/ mary prather/ volunteer at american red cross "the challenges because of covid we aren't doing a traditional shelter where we have cots and a big gym or a big room and we've set everybody up so now we're doing individual family groups and the american red cross plans to continue to provide services until people can safely return to their homes the temporary evacuation center hosted by the american red cross is also providing hotel rooms for those who need soewhere to stay for the night.

Live in willowsã i'm dani masten action news now coverage you can count on.

Again - the august complex is burning across the mendocino national forest and in western parts of glenn county with 3 percent containment.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place.

A temporary evacuation point has been re- located at the willows city hall.

For the complete list of all evacuations - you can visit action news now dot com - under fire watch.##