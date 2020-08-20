Evacuation Zone Expands as CZU August Lightning Complex Fires Advance
KPIX 5's Kenny Choi reports from Glen Arbor in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
(8-20-20)
CZU Lightning Complex Fires: Evacuations Expanded To Felton, Ben Lomond; 40,000 Acres BurnedThousands awoke in evacuation centers early Thursday, gripped with fear, anxiety and overwhelming concern about the fate of their homes and belongings as a massive timber and brush fire called the CZU..
LNU Lightning Complex: Solano County Homes Destroyed Walbridge Fire Grows; Healdsburg Evacuation WarningOvernight, thousands joined the exodus from their homes as a wall of fire advanced in Napa and Solano counties. Meanvhile, the 14,500-acre Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County is now the top priority for..
CZU Lightning Complex: New Evacuations Ordered As Fire Grows To 40,000 AcresNew evacuations were ordered in southern San Mateo County and parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains Thursday as the CZU Lightning Complex Fires grew to scorch more than 40,000 acres. Kiet Do reports...