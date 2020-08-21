Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Smoke from Santa Cruz fire covers bay in California

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Smoke from Santa Cruz fire covers bay in California

Smoke from Santa Cruz fire covers bay in California

Smoke from the Santa Cruz fires covers the Monterey Bay area of California on Thursday evening (August 20).

Fires have ravaged more than 40,000 acres of land around the CZU Lightning Complex in sparking mass evacuations.

The fires started from lightning strikes and have been aided by soaring temperatures and dry hillsides and forest land.

Several blazes have merged from Santa Cruz and San Mateo County.

Officials have dubbed them the CZU August Lightning Complex fires after the California Fire Service’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit.

They said that dozens of buildings have been destroyed by the fast-moving fires and more than 48,000 residents evacuated as of Thursday evening.

An evacuation order was issued for the campus of the University of California, Santa Cruz and the surrounding areas.

Residents in Ben Lomond and around Lompico near the Loch Lomond Recreation area were evacuated.

Many of the shelters were full.

"The fires were growing from 700 to 1,000 acres per hour," said one of the officials and described the incident as "historic in this area".

California has suffered dozens of separate fires in recent weeks amid record high temperatures.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnBigboote

Lazarus Marhenke Smoke from the CZU Complex Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains around Big Basin: https://t.co/oWBMMIkJil 40 minutes ago

thebrokentaleof

Lacey 💋 RT @lazerpussy: I painted the view of the church from my house. the air is filled with smoke and ash. trying to release the anxiety of my h… 53 minutes ago

willphd

Dr. Will RT @KellyB1101: Drove from Sacramento to Aptos (Santa Cruz) this evening. Smoke and fire everywhere. Black sky at 5:30 & ribbons of fire of… 2 hours ago

KellyB1101

Kelly Borelli Drove from Sacramento to Aptos (Santa Cruz) this evening. Smoke and fire everywhere. Black sky at 5:30 & ribbons of… https://t.co/33RPfvzdEv 2 hours ago

2DANIMEBITCHES

li the smoke from tha santa cruz fires fuckung STINK holy***i hate the bay 4 hours ago

oulala_55

อโณทัยของยาย RT @kevinhwdslate: San Jose getting hit pretty hard with all the smoke from fires in Santa Cruz. Its 90 degrees and people cant open up the… 5 hours ago

sysilvola

SaveAmerica RT @KEYTNC3: Some of the worst air quality worldwide can be found along the Central Coast thanks to smoke from wildfires burning across San… 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Santa Cruz fire turns sky orange [Video]

Santa Cruz fire turns sky orange

Fires have ravaged more than 40,000 acres of land around the CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz, California, sparking evacuations on Thursday evening (August 20). Footage from concerned residents..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published
Land burned by Santa Cruz CZU Lightning Complex Fires [Video]

Land burned by Santa Cruz CZU Lightning Complex Fires

Fires have ravaged more than 40,000 acres of land around the CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz, California, sparking evacuations on Thursday evening (August 20). Footage from the Bonny Doon..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published
Santa Cruz fires ravage forests in California [Video]

Santa Cruz fires ravage forests in California

Fires have ravaged more than 40,000 acres of land around the CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz, California, sparking evacuations on Thursday evening (August 20). Footage from Empire Grade and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published