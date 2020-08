Lightning strikes spark a wildfires across the state

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:47s - Published 3 minutes ago

A record number of lightning strikes has sparked wildfires to burn across the state.

STATE.THE FAST-MOVING FLAMES FORCINGENTIRE TOWNS TO EVACUATE -- ANDNOW THE FIRES HAVE TURNEDDEADLY.THIS MORNING --FEAR AND DEVASTATION ACROSSCALIFORNIA.SOT - NO MATTEMOS - WE'VE BEEN THROUGH A LOTOF FIRES, A LOT OF FIRES IN THISAREA.

NOTHING LIKE THIS.MOS - LOOKED UP AND THE BACK OFMY HOUSE WAS ON FIRE.HUNDREDS OF WILDFIRES RAVAGINGTHE STATE-THE BAY AREA NOW THE HARDEST HITOF ALL...NAT FIRE VIDEO " THE FIRE'SCOMING DOWN THE HILL, SOWE'RE LEAVING"THOUSANDS IN THE REGION WAKINGUP IN THE MIDDLE OF THENIGHT TO FIND OMINOUS SCENESSOT - NO MATTEI COULD SEE THE RED GLOW AND IWAS HEARING EXPLOSIONS.ONE WOMAN SAYING SHE WAS ONLYABLE TO ESCAPE THEONCOMING FLAMES BECAUSE A FRIENDCALLED TO WARN HER.SOT - NO MATTESHE TOLD ME IT WAS COMING,OTHERWISE WE PROBABLYWOULDN'T HAVE KNOWN IN TIME.AND NEAR FRESNO.

A HELICOPTERENROUTE FORAERIAL SUPPORT -- CRASHED --KILLING THE PILOT AND SPARKINGANNEW FIRE.OFFICIALS SAY THURSDAY MULTIPLEWILDFIRES HAVENOW BURNED INTO EACH OTHER --CREATING MASSIVE SPANSOF FLAMES CALLED "COMPLEXES"...INCLUDING ONE NEAR SANTA CLARATHAT HAS BURNED NEARLY100-THOUSAND ACRES.SOT - CHIEF JEREMY RAHNTHE SIZE AND COMPLEXITY ISCHALLENGING ALL ASPECTS OFEMERGENCY RESPONSE.IN NAPA -- MORE THAN 46-THOUSAND ACRES HAVE ALREADYBURNED.

AND AT LEAST 2- THOUSANDHOMES ARETHREATENED.

AND MORE THAN 50HAVE ALREADY BEEN DESTROYED.NATAND NEAR SANTA CRUZ --A STAGGERING 22 FIRES HAVEBURNED TOGETHER --MORE THAN 20-THOUSAND PEOPLE NOWEVACUATED AMIDTHE SERIOUS THREAT TO SAFETY.NATS - CODE 3 AMBULANCE FORBURN INJURIES.

TWO VICTIMS ENROUTE.FIREFIGHTERS NOW URGING ANYONEIN THE FIRES PATHS -- TOTAKE THEIR SAFETY INTO THEIR OWNHANDS.SOT - CECILE JULIETTEEVEN IF YOU THINK THE FIRES IT AGOOD DISTANCE AWAY, WE DON'TKNOW WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN