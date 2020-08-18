Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:39s - Published
California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continued to ravage parts of California on Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said.

Edward Baran reports.

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continue to ravage parts of California - burning nearly a million acres and threatening communities lying in the path of the flames.

The blazes are fueled by high temperatures and ongoing lightning strikes, including 100 that hit on Friday (Aug 21), according to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fires have killed six people and incinerated nearly 700 buildings since beginning after an earlier lightning storm last week.

Wildfire is threatening parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, the forested region near the University of California at Santa Cruz and a wide swathe of the area between San Francisco and the state capital of Sacramento.

Firefighters have improved containment of the southern edge of that fire, but winds are expected to push it northwest toward the wine country towns of Healdsburg and Guernville, a fire service spokesman said.

On Saturday (Aug 22), President Donald Trump declared the fires to be a major disaster, the White House said - allowing federal funds to be used to help people and businesses harmed by the fires in seven counties.

That declaration came despite an earlier threat from Trump to withhold aid from California.

Nearly 14,000 firefighters have been deployed to the blazes, but containment of the largest ones remains low and the state has requested additional support from other states and local jurisdictions in California.

Firefighters say the sheer volume of fires burning in the state have stretched resources.

Additional lightning storms are expected later this weekend, and the danger of new or growing wildfire is extreme.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

California wildfires seen from a plane as Trump declares major disaster

 US President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster and released federal aid.
BBC News

Covid-19 Updates: Latest News and Analysis

 The early release of California prisoners has depleted a controversial firefighting force. Returning vacationers faced waits of up to 12 hours at Austria’s..
NYTimes.com

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection agency in California

Nearly 1 million acres are burning due to wildfires across California, official says

 (CNN)Wildfires in California have burned through nearly 1 million acres -- and there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters struggle to contain the..
WorldNews

Other states help California battle huge wildfires

 As wildfires rage across Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is seeking assistance from around the country. Cal Fire says there are nearly 12,000..
USATODAY.com

Edward Baran British newsreader and reporter

U.S. halts military cooperation in Mali [Video]

U.S. halts military cooperation in Mali

The United States said on Friday it had suspended cooperation with Mali's military in response to the overthrow of the president, as thousands gathered in the capital to celebrate the junta's takeover. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

California governor weighing potential replacements for Kamala Harris in Senate

 California politicians are jockeying to be appointed to Kamala Harris' Senate seat if the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November. Whoever Governor Gavin Newsom..
CBS News

Trump Goes on Offensive, Starting With an Attack on Harris

 President Trump sought to stoke fear of immigrants by offering a brutal description of a case involving an undocumented immigrant who was included in a jobs..
NYTimes.com
New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy [Video]

New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy

Raptors President files countersuit in courtside altercation

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:49Published

Northern California wildfires threaten thousands of homes

 VACAVILLE, Calif. — Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

WeChat users group sues Trump administration over ban it says is unconstitutional

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A group of WeChat users is suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive order banning..
The Verge

Passage: In memoriam

 “Sunday Morning” looks back at some of the notable figures who left us this week, including actor Ben Cross (“Chariots of Fire”); drag performer Chi Chi..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: Trump accuses 'deep state' in FDA of slowing vaccine testing; park access linked to higher deaths for non-whites

 President Donald Trump claims the FDA is trying to slow testing of COVID-19 vaccines until after the November election. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Sacramento, California Sacramento, California State capital and city of California, United States

US 'Golden State Killer' jailed for life

 SACRAMENTO: A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday, as he finally..
WorldNews

DoorDash launches grocery delivery to compete with Amazon and Instacart

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

DoorDash is ramping up its on-demand delivery efforts with the launch of grocery delivery, starting with..
The Verge

California fires: Bay Area hit by blazes forcing thousands to evacuate

 Rescuers went door-to-door overnight near Sacramento as San Francisco is blanketed by smoke.
BBC News

Victims give impact statements at Golden State Killer sentencing

 Victims and surviving family members had the chance to confront the man known as the Golden State Killer in a Sacramento courtroom on Tuesday. Jonathan Vigliotti..
CBS News

University of California, Santa Cruz University of California, Santa Cruz University of California campus in Santa Cruz


Healdsburg, California Healdsburg, California City in California, United States

California Fires Live Updates: Thousands of Homes in Danger as Blazes Spread

 The entire city of Healdsburg was told overnight to prepare to flee, while another blaze prompted evacuation orders on the edge of San Jose.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

California Fires Spread, Scorching Over 600 Square Miles

California Fires Spread, Scorching Over 600 Square Miles Watch VideoCalifornia continues to be ablaze in another extreme fire season. Scores of active...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Firefighting Crews Make Slow Progress With California Wildfires

Fire crews made slow progress Saturday battling some of the largest wildfires in California history,...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Hot, dry and dangerous: Firefighters are battling 29 wildfires across California amid triple-digit temperatures

There are 29 active fires across the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires [Video]

Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday said his state has requested assistance from Canada and Australia, as well as ten U.S. states to help fight roughly 560 blazes.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID [Video]

California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID

Even for a state prone to natural disasters, California's had a catastrophic week. At least four people have died as a result of the wildfires exploding in the northern and central areas. This is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Massive Wildfires Transform California Wine Country into a Hellscape [Video]

Massive Wildfires Transform California Wine Country into a Hellscape

As a heat wave rolls through the westren United States, California and Colorado have been battling intense wildfires this week.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published