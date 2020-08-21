Saving farm animals from California's wildfires

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:45s - Published 10 minutes ago

Amid some of the largest and most ferocious wildfires in California history, animals in Sonoma County have found safe refuge thanks to a non-profit in Santa Rosa.

Seven-year-old Arabian horse Dylan has found shelter in Sonoma County, along with dozens of other furry friends who have been saved from the California wildfires.

They've found sanctuary with the all-volunteer nonprofit Sonoma Community Animal Response Team, or CART.

President Dr. Amber Bowen: "So Sonoma CART has helped over 1,400 animals during this disaster, including dogs and cats, but also many, many more horses, goats, alpacas, llamas, chickens, sheep, emus, a number of different species." Sonoma CART works with the county to ensure animals are rescued from burning farms in the area.

Its stables provide a shady space for animals to rest, far from the furnace that is the LNU Lightning Complex fire.

Sparked by a record heat wave, the blaze has burned nearly 353,000 acres in Sonoma and neighboring counties.

Dylan's owner, 76-year-old retiree Sandy Chute, says she brought her horses to CART in case of an evacuation order.

"You call them.

They're very calm, they're very cool, and they send whatever you need to take your livestock or any kind of animal.

In fact, down there there's some emus that somebody rescued, so there's emus here.

They take care of them and if you can't, if you're evacuated out of the area, and they're a godsend." The fires are far from under control, with over 230 lighting strikes starting new fires, in the past 24 hours alone.

But at least for now, Dylan and his companions have a safe space to call home, with plenty of room to roam free.